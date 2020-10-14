RAINBOW party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says political parties that have lost elections more than five times should be deregistered. On Monday, UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka said if he had his way, political parties such as Kabimba’s Rainbow Party would be deregistered for failure to participate in electoral activities. He was commenting on Kabimba’s remarks that no political party had invited him to form an alliance. Katuka dismissed the former justice minister’s assertions as baseless, saying the onus was not on the UPND or other opposition to approach him,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.