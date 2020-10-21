UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says he cannot stop laughing at the aggregated robbery charge that was slapped on him by the State a month ago as it implied that those responsible for his arrest did not know what they were doing. Narrating his ordeal to News Diggers! in an interview, Mucheleka said he could not understand why the PF government wanted him dead for simply exercising his rights and enjoying his liberties. Mucheleka recalled the ordeal that led to his arrest and detention. “I was arrested around 02:30,...



