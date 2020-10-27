THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is ready to start the mobile voter registration exercise which is expected to commence on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. And the Commission says it has recorded 75,000 complete registrations on its online pre registration platform. In an interview, Monday, ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said the Commission had concluded all preparations for the commencement of the mobile voters registration. “The Commission is ready, we conducted the training of trainers, then also the technical staff who are supposed to assist in...



