THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has postponed the commencement of the mobile registration of voters to November 9, 2020. And the Commission says the response to the online pre-registration is not encouraging. At a press briefing, Tuesday, ECZ chief elections officer Patrick Nshindano said the decision to extend the commencement of the mobile voters registration was arrived at due to the extension of days on the issuance of NRCs in the second phase. “The Commission set 28th October, 2020 to 30th November, 2020 as the dates within which to conduct...



