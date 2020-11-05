A TANZANIAN national has dragged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to the Lusaka High Court seeking an order that he is the beneficial owner of ‘the famous 48 houses’ and as such he should be granted possession of the properties. Uziel Bashire, who is currently residing in Norway, along with two other plaintiffs; Zuberi Bigawa, also a Tanzanian national and Bashire’s cousin, as well as, Charles Loyana who is currently operating at the Ministry of Finance as senior accountant, have sued ACC for seizing their property. The three want a declaration...



