IN Zambia, especially in the political party that wants to take over from PF, they seem to relish suppressing women, says Vice-President Inonge Wina. And Vice-President Wina says UPND members of parliament have done a disservice to women, youths and people with disabilities who were guaranteed some safe seats in Parliament after they rejected Bill 10. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina says the ruling PF is a very democratic party despite party secretary general Davies Mwila’s decision to ask MPs to exculpate themselves for failing to vote for Bill 10. Speaking in...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe