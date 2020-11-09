Vice-President Inonge Wina addresses mourners the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the requiem service of former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IN Zambia, especially in the political party that wants to take over from PF, they seem to relish suppressing women, says Vice-President Inonge Wina. And Vice-President Wina says UPND members of parliament have done a disservice to women, youths and people with disabilities who were guaranteed some safe seats in Parliament after they rejected Bill 10. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina says the ruling PF is a very democratic party despite party secretary general Davies Mwila’s decision to ask MPs to exculpate themselves for failing to vote for Bill 10. Speaking in...