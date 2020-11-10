HONEYBEE Pharmacy says the Auditor General’s findings that it supplied drugs from unregistered manufacturers are not true. Last week, the Auditor General revealed that Honeybee Pharmacy supplied drugs from unregistered manufacturers such as paracetamol tablets that had mould like growth on the surfaces and did not meet acceptance criteria for the appearance test. But in a brief interview, Honeybee pharmacy director Zackir Motala said the Report was biased and it would soon release a comprehensive statement to counter it. “We do not agree with the Report. In due course, we...



