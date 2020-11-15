PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the ruling Patriotic Front has decided not to talk too much but to work hard and just point at all their achievements next year, to the embarrassment of those who have wished them evil. And President Lungu says the Correctional Service Bill will soon be tabled in Parliament to facilitate a paradigm shift to help the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) achieve its strategic objectives. Speaking when he handed over a fleet of 200 motor vehicles to the ZCS in Kabwe, Friday, President Lungu said his party...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.