POLICE in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for a Kalingalinga man who is alleged to have assaulted an Anglican Priest whilst he was preaching at the pulpit. It is alleged that the said man, only identified as Mwale, ordered the priest to stop preaching but when he resisted, he began dragging him and also punched him in the face. This is according to a statement issued by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, Sunday. “Police in Lusaka are looking for a male adult only identified as Mwale of Kalingalinga Anglican church...



