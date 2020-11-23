NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, flanked by his vice Joseph Akafumba and his Roan MP Joseph Chishala, addresses journalists during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on October 29, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya is being unreasonable and pompous for refuting the Auditor General Interim Report on the utilisation of COVID-19 funds because the document emanated from a respected government institution. Commenting on Dr Chilufya’s dismissal of the Interim Audit Report, which exposed a total of over K1.3 billion worth of COVID-19 funds that were misapplied, Kambwili urged Dr Chilufya not think that Zambians were “stupid” by trying to disregard the audit findings of the Auditor General. “I want to say...