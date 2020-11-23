POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 62-year-old of Kalingalinga for assaulting an Anglican Priest whilst he was preaching at the pulpit.

In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo said Leonard Mwale surrendered himself to Kalingalinga police.

“The suspect in the assault case involving the Anglican Priest in Kalingalinga has surrendered himself to Kalingalinga Police today, 23rd November, 2020 at about 09:30 hours. He has been identified as Leonard Mwale aged 62 of Kalingalinga Compound. He has been warned and cautioned for the offence of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and he is detained in police custody.” stated Katongo.

Mwale beat up the priest as he was delivering a sermon yesterday.

“Police in Lusaka are looking for a male adult only identified as Mwale of Kalingalinga Anglican church alleged to have assaulted an Anglican Church Priest whose names we have withheld. This occurred today, 22nd November, 2020 at 1030 hours in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga compound whilst the Priest was preaching at the pulpit. It is alleged that the accused person went to the pulpit where the priest was and ordered him to stop preaching , and when the Priest resisted, he begun dragging him and also punched him on the face with fists and he sustained swollen lips. Initial Investigations have revealed that the accused person is among a group of church members fighting the Priest over the church car park space. It is further alleged that the Priest has been calling for church elections and this has angered some church members,” Katongo had narrated.

“A medical report form has been issued and a manhunt for the suspect who is currently on the run has been launched. Police who went to the scene found the church locked and members dispersed. Investigations in the matter have continued.”