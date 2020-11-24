The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has nabbed a 42-year-old Accounts Assistant Manfred Hatamba for money laundering activities involving K360,000.00. In a statement, DEC public relations manager Theresa Katongo said Hatamba, of B5 Nchete Compound in Namwala, stole K360,000.00 in his capacity as Accounts Assistant at Namwala Secondary School which he then used the money to buy a plot in Monze, a TV set, a fridge and paid for his school fees at Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Southern Province...



