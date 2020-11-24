ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano being attended to by ECZ officer Linda Miyoba during the voter registration exercise at Civic Center in Lusaka on November 9, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the last day of the mobile voter registration exercise still remains December 12, for now. But Mwembeshi Independent member of parliament Machila Jamba says the Commission is arrogant and not listening to the views of the people. In a brief interview, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said there was currently no extension to the exercise. “Staff are still being rolled out and there is no extension for now. The last date remains 12th December,” said Nshindano. Nshindano was reacting to Paramount Chief...