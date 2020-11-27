COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) secretary general Father Emmanuel Chikoya says Zambia is reaping the consequences of not having a firm and decisive leadership to deal with corruption. Fr Chikoya was commenting on a Diggers investigation which revealed that several high ranking police officers had been detained for conniving to steal drugs from Medical Stores Limited. In an interview, Fr Chikoya said heads should roll. “When we see the men in uniform, we see law and order and when such things happen, they tend to dent the image of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.