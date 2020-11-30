NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga (c), former Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) president Reuben lifuka (l) and his successor Kalungu Joseph Sampa cut a cake during TIZ's 20th anniversary gala dinner at Mika Chamba Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on November 27, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) president Joseph Kalungu says it is evident that corruption is getting worse, pledging to continue holding hold government and the private sector to account. And his predecessor, Rueben Lifuka, says corrupt individuals should not be glorified. Meanwhile, Non-Governmental Gender Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) board chairperson Mary Mulenga says corruption is responsible for the problems which Zambia is currently facing. Speaking during a gala dinner to celebrate TI-Z’s 20th year anniversary, Friday, Kalungu said he would not let the organization down. “May I begin to thank you...