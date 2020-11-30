NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should not cry foul that they have not been fully funded because they assured the people of Zambia that they were ready to conduct elections. Last week, ECZ chief electrical officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission had only been funded with K470 million against the K672 million that was budgeted for, leaving a budget deficit of over K200 million. But in an interview, Kambwili warned the government not to play around with elections. “The truth of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.