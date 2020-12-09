Justice Minister Given Lubinda with Transparency International vice chair Reuben Lifuka at the Zambia Anti-Corruption Conference at Mika Valley Exotic Hotel in Lusaka on December 8, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says Zambia doesn’t seem to make progress in the fight against corruption despite the formation of a number of institutions such as Anti-Corruption Commission and Transparency International Zambia. And Lubinda says the Anti-Corruption Commission must start verifying politicians’ wealth declarations to ensure they are accurate. Speaking when he officiated at Zambia’s first ever Anti-corruption conference, hosted by Transparency International Zambia, Tuesday, Lubinda wondered why Zambia had failed to produce results in 30 years of fighting corruption. “Some three or four years ago when Mr [Rueben] Lifuka...