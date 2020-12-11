PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says church leaders should talk to him, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili not to plunge this country into chaos. Speaking when he met religious leaders in Bweengwa, Wednesday, President Lungu said if the country was plunged into chaos there would be no winner. “I just want to reassure and encourage you that continue being there for the Zambian people. Continue being there for the Zambian leaders, continue being there for the Zambian politicians. And continue praying particularly for the politicians as we go...



