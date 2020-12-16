NEW HERITAGE Party president Chishala Kateka says PF cannot restore the country’s economy. In an interview, Kateka said Zambians were looking for an alternative because the PF government had blown their chance at improving the country’s economy. “A number of times they never followed their plan, how long are Zambians going to be hopeful that these people that have not followed their own plan start suddenly following their plan? So I would be very surprised if Zambians raise some comfort from even those plans we are talking about, if those...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.