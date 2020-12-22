INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says all police commissioners should deploy officers in strategic areas to monitor activities of UPND members planning to stage unlawful gatherings when their leader Hakainde Hichilema appears at the police headquarters.

In a statement, Monday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that Kanganja directed police officers to decisively deal with all those that would want to cause public disorder.

“The Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed all police commissioners across the country to deploy police officers in strategic areas to monitor activities of members of the opposition United Party for National Development, who are reported to be planning to stage unlawful public gatherings at the time their party president, Mr Hakainde Hichilema will appear at Police Service Headquarters where he has been summoned. The Inspector General has further directed all police officers to decisively deal with all those that would want to cause public disorder during the said period,” stated Katongo.

And UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma stated that Hichilema was confirmed to appear at the Service Headquarters, Wednesday, at 10:00 hours, but still with no clear reasons for the summoning.

“We wish to inform UPND supporters and members of the public, who are anxious to know the status of party president Hakainde Hichilema regarding his summons by the police that he is now scheduled to appear before the Police on Wednesday this week. Police have informed Mr Hichilema’s lawyers that he will be required at Police Force Headquarters at 10.00 hours on Wednesday December 23, 2020. Police had earlier wanted Mr Hichilema to appear before them today (Monday) at 14.00 hours. No reasons have been given for the summons,” stated Kakoma in a separate statement.