Vice-President Inonge Wina speaks during the launch of the translated information, education and communication materials on national values and principals in Lusaka on December 22, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-President Inonge Wina says it is time Zambians cherish the peace they are enjoying as the 2021 general elections approach because the whole world recognises this country’s peaceful status. And Vice-President Wina says national values and principals are a critical ingredient in developing the country. Meanwhile, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says national values and principles remain a defining feature of the nation. Speaking when she launched the the Translated Information Education and Communication Materials on National Values and Principals in Lusaka, Tuesday, Vice-President Wina expressed sadness...