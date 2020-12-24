HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has regretted the loss of two unarmed civilians in Tuesday’s fatal shooting but says now is not the time for the “blame game”. And Kampyongo has announced that President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 130 ordinary inmates. When asked if Tuesday’s gruesome incident, which extinguished the lives of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND sympathiser Joseph Kaunda was targeted at UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, Kampyongo insisted that no one was being targeted but added that his Ministry had worked to procure equipment for the purpose of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.