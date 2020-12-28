President Edgar Lungu with Bishop Joshua Banda shortly after the latter was installed as presiding Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God in Zambia on December 27, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says political tension could easily be on rise as the country goes to the 2021 general elections. And President Lungu says the church should work with parents and teachers across the nation to arrest the moral degradation that has engulfed young people. Meanwhile, newly installed Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAOG) Presiding Bishop Joshua Banda says the country cannot go to the 2021 general elections without political leaders’ dialogue. Speaking during Bishop Banda’s installation as PAOG presiding bishop, Sunday, President Lungu asked the church to promote an environment...