President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) congratulates Commissioner General of the Zambia Correctional Services Dr. Chisela Chileshe (left) during the swearing in ceremony at State House in Lusaka on Wednesday, December 5,2018 - picture by Salim Henry

ZAMBIA Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe says physical presence is not the only mode of campaigning, explaining that leaflets and the media can be used to reach out to inmates. The Electoral Commission of Zambia announced that out of a targeted number of 16,000 persons in lawful custody, the Commission registered a total number of 14,963 representing 93.52 percent. Stakeholders like the Chapter One Foundation, however, raised concern over the opposition’s lack of access to correctional facilities, arguing that the PF had an unfair advantage. But in...