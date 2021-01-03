POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 29-year-old woman for pouring hot water on her 46-year-old husband after a domestic dispute. According to a statement issued by Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo, Sunday, the victim, who was at their matrimonial home, was angered after his wife returned home late on News Years Day and he later slapped her. The suspect, Susan Mundlongwa, then picked a pot from the brazier containing hot water and poured it on her husband who sustained serious burns on the lower abdomen and other parts of the...



