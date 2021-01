PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Vedanta will not come back to run Konkola Copper Mines, even if they go to God or to a South African court. And President Lungu says he is very strong, courageous and ready to go beyond 2021. Speaking when he met mine union leaders from both Chililabombwe and Chingola, Thursday, President Lungu said he was proud of how the mine was currently being run. “I am very proud of how the mine has been run efficiently. It is an indication that we are able, we have...



