ZAMBIA has recorded 868 COVID-19 cases out of 8,750 tests and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to daily updates by the Ministry of Health, Monday, 224 COVID-19 patients were currently hospitalized while 7,120 cases were being managed at home. The total number of active cases, therefore, is 7,344.

Meanwhile, 183 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of cases is now 28,596 while the total number of recoveries now stood at 20,781.