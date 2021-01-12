UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says President Edgar Lungu continues to endanger Zambians’ lives with his continued trips because he is not paying attention to COVID-19 guidelines. In an interview, Nalumango said President Lungu was more focused on holding onto power. “I don’t think that President Lungu really cares about the Zambian people, I don’t think he lives in reality. I don’t think he understands what is at stake. I don’t think Zambians are his concern, his concern is his own power, holding onto power and harnessing wealth. That is...
