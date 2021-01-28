INDUSTRIAL Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Investments Officer Muchindu Kasongola says the purchase of 49 per cent shares in Chinese owned manufacturing Company Marcopolo was arrived at following a thorough evaluation process which revealed that the company was profitable from the onset. And Kasongola says the amount of time Marcopolo had been in operation was not a huge benchmark in deciding whether to invest as the company had completed four profitable financial years prior. Meanwhile, Kasongola says it was unnecessary for IDC to employ a licenced broker to manage the transaction....



