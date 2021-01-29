HOME AFFAIRS Minister Stephen Kampyongo says the person who shot prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda has been identified, but withholds any further information. And Kamyongo says police officers are human beings are prone to make mistakes but it is cheap politicking that too many people have died under PF’s watch. Meanwhile, Kampyongo says there’s nothing wrong with police officers investigating themselves. In a ministerial statement, Thursday, Kampyongo said UPND cadres ignored Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja’s warning against turning up to offer solidarity to their leader....



