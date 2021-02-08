THE Auditor General’s Report on the audits of accounts of local authorities has revealed that the Lusaka City Council (LCC) failed to remit statutory obligations totalling K912,769,625 in respect of tax and pension. The Report stated that the Council further owed former and existing employees K54,889,742. “As at 31st December 2019, the Council owed the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), Local Authority Superannuation Fund (LASF) and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) amounts totalling K912,769,625 in respect of tax and pension, ZRA K122,508,518, NAPSA K745,349,509, LASF...



