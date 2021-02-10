Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel says corrupt politicians are simply pick pockets who steal from the people. And Mwenye says he cannot remember a time when there were as many scandals as there had been since 2015. In a Facebook post yesterday, Mwenye urged citizens not to dignify criminality by giving dishonourable people honour which they did not deserve. “The expensive clothes they wear and the luxurious cars they drive do not take away the fact that corrupt politicians are simply pick pockets or ‘ba searcher pocket’ who...