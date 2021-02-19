HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says allegations of misappropriation of funds are still being investigated by the Auditor General who has been tasked to conduct a forensic audit of the Ministry of Health. And Dr Chanda says the Ministry of Health did not misappropriate K6.3 billion in COVID-19 funds. Responding to a question from Kalabo Central UPND member of parliament Chinga Miyutu, who asked whether the misappropriation of over K6.3 billion COVID-19 funds would not hamper the fight against the pandemic, Dr Chanda said the Auditor General had been tasked...
