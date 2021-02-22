Chainama Special School pupils in Lusaka wait to be addressed by their head teacher after schools reopened in Term 1 of 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ACTING Higher Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga says the ministry has identified congestion in classrooms and lecture theatres as a potential super-spreaders of the coronavirus. And President Edgar Lungu has directed the University of Zambia administration to investigate whether all the money paid by students for accommodation gets deposited in the university account. Speaking during the commissioning of the New Teaching and Learning complex at the University of Zambia, Friday, Wanchinga said UNZA had a student population of 26,000 against bed spaces of 4,000. “Your Excellency, with the advent of the...