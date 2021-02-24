POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged a 25-year-old police officer, constable Fanwell Nyundu, with two counts of murder of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda.

In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo disclosed that the suspect was currently in police custody and yet to appear in court.

“Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Constable Fanwell Nyundu, aged 25, a police officer with two counts of murder which occurred on 23rd December, 2020, between 10.00 hours and 13.00 hours in which a prosecutor of National Prosecutions Authority, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and also Joseph Kaunda, were shot at and died. The suspect is in police custody and yet to appear in court,” said Katongo in the statement.