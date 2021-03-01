PATRIOTIC Front national mobilization committee chairperson Richard Musukwa says he stopped party members from donating huge some of money in public because he doesn’t want publicity for the wrong reasons. He was speaking when Copperbelt mobilisation chairman Bowman Lusambo paid a courtesy call on him, Saturday. “Honourable chairman as member of parliament for Chililabobwe we want to tell you that we need your support in terms of assisting many of our people especially bus drivers, taxi drivers, marketeers and interest groups in terms of empowerment. Here in Chililabombwe we have...



