VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the acquisition of majority shares in Mopani Copper Mines by ZCCM-IH is the best deal of the year which Zambians should be proud of. And Vice-President Wina says the opposition in Zambia is very disappointing because it condemns everything government does, including good things. Meanwhile, Vice-President Wina says any leader who claims to have magic to reduce inflation within a short period of time is not being sincere. She was speaking in Parliament on Friday morning during the Vice-President’s question time. Chifubu PF member of parliament...



