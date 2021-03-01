UPND vice-president Mutale Nalumango says a decision was made to call the opposition alliance the “UPND Alliance” because they did not want to confuse people by introducing a new brand. On Friday, Chishimba Kambwili said he was against the UPND Alliance because it was disrespectful of other political parties. But in an interview, Sunday, Nalumango said the alliance arrived at the name UPND Alliance after a lot of talks, insisting that it was purely for branding purposes. “It was something out of negotiations. You have to have a name, do...



