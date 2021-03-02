UPND chairman for agriculture Levy Ngoma has thanked well-wishers after he survived a road traffic accident he was involved in Nyimba District, saying he is fine as all the scans proved that nothing got broken during the potentially life-threatening incident. In an interview, Ngoma, the former Sinda MMD member of parliament who spoke in Chichewa, thanked God for surviving the road traffic accident and was grateful for the well-wishers for wishing him a speedy recovery following the incident. Ngoma was involved in an accident, Sunday around 02.00 hours as he...



