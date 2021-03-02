FOREIGN Affairs Minister Joe Malanji says he cannot be so stupid to steal money from government and buy something like a helicopter which everyone is going to see. Explaining his newly acquired K30 million helicopter, the Kwacha Constituency lawmaker said he spent US$1.4 million (about K30.5 million) to venture into air charter business. In the past few days, Malanji’s wealth has been a subject if discussion on social media with critics alleging that he bought the helicopter at US$8.4 million (about K185.5 million), a claim the minister denies. In an...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.