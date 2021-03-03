NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says the provisional voter statistics which show that women are in the majority is a chance for them to unite and elect Zambia’s first female Head of State. The Electoral Commission of Zambia recently revealed that more women had registered to vote in the August 12 general election, representing 53.4 per cent of the provisional register while men only constituted 46.6 per cent. Commenting on this in an interview Kateka, said women were tired of being lied to and the general election offered a...



