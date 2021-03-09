DR CHARLOTTE Scott says 2021 is a difficult year for women because women voices continue being trampled upon. And Dr Scott says it is worrying that other neighbouring countries have initiated a COVID-19 vaccination program whilst no progress has been made in Zambia. Speaking in an interview, Dr Scott who is former vice-president Dr Guy Scott’s wife said there was need to mark International Women’s Day with a commitment to addressing women’s lives and realising the equality and opportunities for women. “In almost any situation of crisis, women bear the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.