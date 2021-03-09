DR CHARLOTTE Scott says 2021 is a difficult year for women because women voices continue being trampled upon. And Dr Scott says it is worrying that other neighbouring countries have initiated a COVID-19 vaccination program whilst no progress has been made in Zambia. Speaking in an interview, Dr Scott who is former vice-president Dr Guy Scott’s wife said there was need to mark International Women’s Day with a commitment to addressing women’s lives and realising the equality and opportunities for women. “In almost any situation of crisis, women bear the...
Menu