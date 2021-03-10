HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says the country has recorded 242 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. And Dr Chanda says the continued laxity in compliance to public health measures in communities remains worrisome as there is maximum occupancy at the intensive care units. In a statement, Tuesday, Dr Chanda said of the positive samples, 79 per cent were collected within the last 24-72 hours while 21 percent were older than 72hours. “We recorded 242 new cases out of 3,665 tests conducted (representing 6.6 percent positivity). Of the positive samples,...



