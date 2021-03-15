INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says all the political cadres involved in the attack on his officers in Kitwe on Youth Day will be dealt with accordingly. And Kanganja has urged police officers to always carry policing equipment such as teargas canisters and long buttons whenever they are on duty to use when the need arises. In a statement, Sunday, Kanganja said it was disappointing that political party members had taken the tolerance being exhibited by police officers for a weakness. “It is quite disappointing that some members of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.