Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano and Examination Council of Zambia chief executive officer Michael Chilala (l) address journalists at his office in Lusaka on March 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has moved the presidential nomination date from May 14 to between 17th May and 20th May 2021. And the Commission has also set dates for nomination petitions from 15th May to 11th June 2021. Meanwhile Examination Council of Zambia director Michael Chilala has explained that one can get a Grade 12 certificate even if they barely passed at least 6 subjects by getting a grade of eight. Speaking during a joint press conference in Lusaka, Wednesday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the...