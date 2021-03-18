TRANSPORT and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says it is difficult for government to determine when Zambia Airways 2014 limited will be launched. And Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general Gabriel Lesa says the Authority lost about $5 million in 2020 due to COVID-19. Speaking when he toured CAA offices, Kafwaya said the Zambia Airways 2014 Limited was not a government undertaking which made it hard for government to determine when the operation of the company would be launched. “The Zambia Airways 2014 Limited is not a GRZ undertaking, if it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.