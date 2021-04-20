PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Davies Mwila has announced that the party has adopted former Higher Education Minister Michael Kaingu’s daughter, Iris to stand in Mwandi Constituency. And Mwila has disclosed that the ruling party will this Wednesday launch its 2021-2026 manifesto. Meanwhile, Mwila has disputed allegations that the ruling party plans to poison opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking when he unveiled the party’s mayoral, council chairpersons and parliamentary candidates for Western Province, Monday, Mwila said the party had also decided to adopt Nalikwanda UPND member of parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa....



