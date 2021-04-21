HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has disclosed that 3,391 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the programme started in the country. And Dr Chanda says the country has recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Dr Chanda said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 91,042. “We have seen a continued reduction in the number of cases in the country. This is very elating. We recorded 100 new cases out of 6,204 tests...



