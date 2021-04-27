KASEMPA UPND member of parliament Brenda Tambatamba says the act by Vice-President Inonge Wina to dish out money to residents in Solwezi shows that the ruling party is desperate. On Sunday, a viral video showed Vice-President Wina dishing out money to residents of Solwezi. But commenting on the development, Tambatamba said the PF had demeaned the office of the Vice-President. “There is no way anyone in the PF circles would have allowed the Vice-President to be rendered vulnerable in a crowd of people. To be exposed to start distributing money,...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe