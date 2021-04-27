Kasempa MP Brenda Tambatamba speaks when the Ministry of Transport and Communication appeared before the Public Account Committee at Parliament on 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

KASEMPA UPND member of parliament Brenda Tambatamba says the act by Vice-President Inonge Wina to dish out money to residents in Solwezi shows that the ruling party is desperate. On Sunday, a viral video showed Vice-President Wina dishing out money to residents of Solwezi. But commenting on the development, Tambatamba said the PF had demeaned the office of the Vice-President. “There is no way anyone in the PF circles would have allowed the Vice-President to be rendered vulnerable in a crowd of people. To be exposed to start distributing money,...