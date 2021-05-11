UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says President Edgar Lungu is the easiest candidate to beat in this August elections. Commenting on Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube’s remarks that it will not be easy to remove President Edgar Lungu from State House, Mucheleka charged that Ngulube was hallucinating. He further wondered what the ruling Patriotic Front had done to be re-elected. “It is the easiest thing to do. The will of the people can triumph over what Tutwa is talking about and it will happen. The power...



